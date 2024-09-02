American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $258.65 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.90.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

