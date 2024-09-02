Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently:

8/29/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $136.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $131.00.

8/29/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $128.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/29/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $177.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $143.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $216.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/27/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/19/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/12/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.06. 1,236,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

