Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 582,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,589. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ashland by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

