Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.8 %

BATRK stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 306,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.44.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

