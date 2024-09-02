Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.67.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $253.18 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $253.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

