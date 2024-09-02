Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 132,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 35.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $224.06 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

