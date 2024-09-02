Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.52 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00007913 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $691.01 million and $21.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,453.35 or 0.99910586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,256,328 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,239,167.21214882 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.46247315 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $20,169,202.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.