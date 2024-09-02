Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 158,100 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.2 %

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.16. 29,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,070. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

