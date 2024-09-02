Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Benson Hill Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE BHIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 124.29% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
