Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Benson Hill Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BHIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 124.29% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

About Benson Hill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.