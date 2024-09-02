Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Andrada Mining (LON:ATM)

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 202.11% from the stock’s current price.
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
Shares of LON ATM traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3.31 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 0.75. Andrada Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10).
Andrada Mining Company Profile
