Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Andrada Mining (LON:ATM)

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 202.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON ATM traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3.31 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 0.75. Andrada Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

