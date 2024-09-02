Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.4 days.

Better Collective A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTRCF remained flat at $22.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Better Collective A/S has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get Better Collective A/S alerts:

About Better Collective A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.