Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.4 days.
Better Collective A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTRCF remained flat at $22.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Better Collective A/S has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
About Better Collective A/S
