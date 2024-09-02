Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Short Interest Update

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 6,920 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,708.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,695 shares of company stock worth $451,013. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Beyond alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beyond

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYON shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYON

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of BYON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,499. The company has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Beyond has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.