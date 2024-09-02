Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.49) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 760 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.92) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of BOY traded up GBX 6.33 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 667.33 ($8.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 678.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 685.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774 ($10.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,969.70%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

