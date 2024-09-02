Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.49) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 760 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.92) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BOY
Bodycote Price Performance
Bodycote Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,969.70%.
About Bodycote
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bodycote
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.