Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CDIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.38. 138,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,590. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 22,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 312.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

