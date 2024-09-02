Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.