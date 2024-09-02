Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 231,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 141.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,629. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average is $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

