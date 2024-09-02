Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

WMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,229,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

