Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Short Interest Up 18.2% in August

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Down 1.7 %

Cartica Acquisition stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

