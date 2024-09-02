Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.3 days.
Cascades Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CADNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702. Cascades has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.
Cascades Company Profile
