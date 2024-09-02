Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,986,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 16,911,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,398.2 days.

Champion Iron Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $4.09. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

