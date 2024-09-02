Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
