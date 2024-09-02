Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,728. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

