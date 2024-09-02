Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,627,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

