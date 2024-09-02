Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,670 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $5.52 on Monday, reaching $478.25. 1,385,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.