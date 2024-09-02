Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $78.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

