China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.4 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
CHEAF remained flat at $0.24 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
