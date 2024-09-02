China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.4 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

CHEAF remained flat at $0.24 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

