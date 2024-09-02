CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,233 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

