CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 674 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,687,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $495.89. 1,809,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.85 and its 200 day moving average is $446.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.83 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

