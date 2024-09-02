CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $574.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.47. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.