Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Short Interest Update

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CBUS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,471. Cibus has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 9,856.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cibus by 24.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cibus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
