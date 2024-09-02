Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

