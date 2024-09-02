Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. 25,874,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,985,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

