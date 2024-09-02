Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,496.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 667,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. 25,874,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,985,014. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

