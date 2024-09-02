Compound Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $44.72 or 0.00076314 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $388.08 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007507 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,186 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,163.70768407 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.87177223 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $31,011,992.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.