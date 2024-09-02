Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 250 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $174.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

