Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $518.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $486.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.