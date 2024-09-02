Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

