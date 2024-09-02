Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.