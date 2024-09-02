Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.