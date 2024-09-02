Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

