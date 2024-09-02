Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
