Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.35 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

