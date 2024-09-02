Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $76,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,791.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3,696.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

