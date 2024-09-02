Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,168.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $288.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.76. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

