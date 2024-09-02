Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cybin stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 6,510,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Cybin ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

