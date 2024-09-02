Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 15.7% in August

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Daiwa House Industry stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $30.77. 21,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,745. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

See Also

