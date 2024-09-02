Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 15.7% in August

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 0.6 %
Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.
About Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
