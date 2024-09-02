DeepOnion Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00076164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

