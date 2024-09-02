Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in August

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of DNLI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. 763,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.40.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
