Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in August

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. 763,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

