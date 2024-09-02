Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 103,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

