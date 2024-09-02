DigiByte Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $109.94 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,505.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.00549469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00110604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00288091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,226,003,406 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

