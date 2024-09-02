Divi 1-Day Volume Hits $223,004.77 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $223,004.77 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Divi has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,009,909,503 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,009,295,663.99806. The last known price of Divi is 0.00167193 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $254,298.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.