Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,886 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

