Embree Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

